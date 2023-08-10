HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui wildfires have certainly taken their toll, including on the first responders serving so heroically.

Maui firefighters have been put through the ultimate test. The head of the firefighter’s union said all personnel are safe and accounted for but —

“Fourteen of our members have been confirmed, as far as losing their homes,” said Bobby Lee, Hawaii Fire Fighters Association.

everybody’s okay physically, we don’t know emotionally how they are. I mean, they’re not just firefighters, they’re also part of the community>

Their international union is facilitating disaster relief for members. The community is stepping up to house them.

Help is on the way to put more firefighter boots on the ground from other counties, essential help in what’s still a very active fire season.

“The resources they had just ended up being where at some point you run out, and there’s not much you can do, then you got to start making those very hard decisions. prioritizing what you’re going to do with the resources. You have,” said Lee.

Especially when one location appears controlled while other sites are flaring up. Take what officials saw and did Tuesday, Aug. 8 when Lahaina’s morning blaze was put out.

“That was brought under control by 9 a.m., 9:04 a.m. to be exact,” said Maui Mayor Richard Bissen. “So, we’re happy about that.”

The county lifted Lahaina evacuation orders in the morning {100%}, Advised shelter-in-place for an afternoon flareup and were allowing access back into Lahaina as late as Monday evening, Aug. 7, only to see flames come roaring back in Lahaina by dusk.

“It’s been absolutely chaotic,” added Lee. “You know, when you have that level of wind pushing fire, you’re basically dealing with a blowtorch. That’s what can change the whole scenario of the island in a moment’s notice.”

He sees parallels with California’s Camp fire of 2018 which killed more than 80 people and destroyed the city of Paradise.

He said the public should remain vigilant and ready

“So, trying to eliminate the sources that can cause these configurations, you know, like, like, cut the brush back away from areas that have can be susceptible to do this type of fires,” explained Lee.

And broaden your emergency plans to include evacuation.

“You err on the side of caution and– and you prepare to evacuate as fast as you can. That should be everybody’s– everybody’s mind,” concluded Lee.