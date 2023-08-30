HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the burn victims from the Maui fires was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and returned to her home in Kula.

Judy McCorkle spent 19 days at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit. She and her husband evacuated their home when they saw the flames approaching. When they returned the following day, their home was spared but there was damage around the property.

After being treated for burn injuries from the Maui fires, Judy McCorkle, left, leaves Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit in Honolulu, Hawaii on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

As she was walking around, McCorkle said she stepped in a hot spot, which is essentially burning embers underground.

“The bottom of both feet were completely burned, and then the sand came up over the feet so there were blisters on the top of my feet and all of my toes,” said McCorkle.

“She had to endure a lot of dressings, a lot of pain, including her rehab. She had to learn to walk again,” said Amy Chong, Straub Burn Unit Coordinator.

McCorkle had second-degree burns on her feet. Straub said nine patients from the Maui fires were admitted to the Burn Unit, which is the most from one incident.