HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, Dec. 8 marks four months since the tragic Maui wildfires.

Time to apply for disaster assistance is nearing a deadline for those who have not yet applied.

Joining KHON2 to talk story about what we need to know is Bob Fenton who is Chief Federal Response Coordinator for the Maui wildfires.