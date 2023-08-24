HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials said in a news release that they have filed a suit against HECO, alleging that the company “acted negligently by failing to power down their electrical equipment despite a National Weather Service Red Flag Warning on August 7.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The suit is seeking civil damages for the loss of public property, public infrastructure, fire response costs, losses to revenues, environmental damage and loss of historical and cultural landmarks that resulted from the fires.

The utility failed to maintain the system and its downed power lines ignited dry grass and brush, which caused the fires, the suit alleges.

In the filing, Maui County notes that more than 200 acres and 15 structures burned as a result of the Kula fire, 1,000 acres and multiple structures burned as a result of the Olinda fire.

“The Lahaina Fire burned through the first capital of the former Hawaiian Kingdom, leaving the entire historic town of Lahaina in utter devastation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres, completely destroying homes, businesses, churches, schools, and cultural sites. The town served as a major whaling port and fishing town in the 1800s due to its location on whale migration routes. Lahaina is also known for the first high school and the first printing press in Hawai‘i, as well as the introduction of the written form of the Hawaiian language dating back to the early 1800s.”

The County also noted that HECO is “a for-profit, investor-owned utility that trades publicly on the New York Stock Exchange serving 95% of the Hawai’i customer base.”

The fires burned over 3,000 acres and destroyed more than 2,200 structures in Lahaina and Kula.

The damage is an an estimated $5.5 billion.