HONOLULU (KHON2) — More Lahaina residents will be given access to their properties on Monday, Oct. 9.

Maui County announced on Thursday, Oct. 5 that residents of three zones will be allowed to return — Zones 3A, 3B and 3C. These areas consists of parts of Wahikuli, Ainakea and Fleming roads where over 100 structures and homes were impacted by the deadly Lahaina fire.

The County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 9, and Tuesday, Oct. 10.

However, before residents can return, vehicle passes will be required at check point.

Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for the three zones will be held at both the Lahaina Civic Center and the county’s Kalana O Maui Building lobby area. Opportunity to apply for a vehicle pass will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct.7.

