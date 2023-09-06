HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, Sept. 8 will mark one month since many Lahaina residents were forced out of their community by the ravaging Maui fire. And while the option of returning will not likely happen for months, Maui County has launched a website for residents to track re-entry progress.

The county said the site will provide vital information and assistance, including re-entry data.

Interactive maps have been created for the county to communicate which areas are open or closed off and where there is an active Unsafe Water Advisory.

A map out lines restricted areas in Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Maui County) A map out lines areas open for access, visitation or re-entry in Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (Maui County)

MEMA Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira said he will be providing once-a-week updates on MauiRecovers.org for four consecutive weeks. To view the website, click here.

Again it is our intent and goal to support residents and businesses returning, seeing their properties, visiting their properties for various purposes. Obviously to collect any remaining personal effects to bring in their insurance providers and carriers to settle maybe insurance claims and to do their own personal damage assessment. And a big piece of this is for those that are looking for closure is allowed the opportunity to do so.” Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of MEMA

Oliveira said that before residents can return, the United States Environmental Protection Agency must first finish the removal of hazardous materials.

“Currently, which began on August — Saturday, Aug. 26, the EPA has moved into Phase 1, which is the removal and collection of household hazardous waste that may be remnants of the fire activity that burned through the community,” said Oliveira. These materials include things like paints, oils, batteries and pesticides from fire-impacted properties.