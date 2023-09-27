HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County continues to slowly lift its Disaster Area Restrictions for business zones in the Lahaina disaster area.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the county opened up access for Old Lahaina Luau Anchored Parcel — Zone 5A — located on the historic Front Street.

The luau is among the many businesses on the main street impacted by the Aug. 8 fire. But, according to the company’s website, the damage they’ve sustained is little compared to the massive losses of others in Lahaina.

Old Lahaina Luau stated that their team members have been working from makeshift offices across Maui since its administrative offices at the historical Seamen’s Hospital were lost to the fires.

With restrictions now lifted, the county said entrance into the Old Lahaina Luau area will be through Lahaina Cannery Mall only.

The following business zones have since been opened by Maui County:

5A – Old Lahaina Luau – Anchored parcel (zone opened 9/27/23)

5B – Lahaina Cannery Mall parcel (zone opened 9/13/23)‍

5E – Business area of Kupuohi and Ulupono streets (zone opened 9/13/23)‍

5D – Lahaina Gateway parcel (zone opened 9/5/23)‍

5H – Walgreens parcel (zone opened 9/5/23)

The county’s unsafe water advisory remains in effect for the entire Lahaina disaster area.