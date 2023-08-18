Hawaii’s own Marcus Mariota took a break from practice with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles to encourage his fans to do what they can to help victims of the devastating wildfires in Maui and Hawaii Island.



Mariota joins a distinguished list of celebrities who have joined KHON2 and the Hawaii Red Cross in their effort to raise funds to support displaced families and others impacted by the tragedy.



On Sunday, President Barack Obama joined the effort saying, “It will take all of us coming together and doing what we can to help those in need in Maui and Lahaina right now. I hope you’ll join me in donating to the Hawaii Red Cross today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost so much. The thing about is, though, thoughts and prayers in a moment like this are not enough. We have to step up. We have to help those families, and we have to help Lahaina rebuild. The good news is that the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui are mobilizing to provide direct support to people who are desperately in need. I’m asking you to do everything you can to generously support the Malama Maui effort,” Obama said.



From the President to a professional baseball player and singers with ties to Hawaii are asking for your kokua. They include: Singer/songwriter Nicole Scherzinger, TV personality/host Pat Sajack, former professional baseball player Kurt Suzuki, American Idol 2023 Iam Tongi, University of Hawaii Warriors head football coach Timmy Chang, singer Henry Kapono, American Idol finalist Jasmine Trias and local boy, NFL quarterback Marcus Mariota:



“Howzit everybody, I’m Marcus Mariota with the Philadelphia Eagles. I’m here today to talk about the Hawaii Red Cross and Malama Maui. We’re thinking about you guys. Stay Maui Strong. If you have an opportunity, please help and donate. If not, prayers and thoughts are always grateful. Thank you,” Mariota said.



To donate please go to the Malama Maui website.

