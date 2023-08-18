An undated photo of the Lahaina Main Post Office in Lahaina, Hawaii on Maui. (Photo/USPS)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lahaina residents can expect to receive mail again after postal service temporarily stopped due to the fires on Maui.

The United States Postal Service said its Lahaina Main Post Office will have a partial reopening on Saturday, Aug. 19. This location will accommodate those who initially got their mail at the Lahaina Downtown office which was burned down.

With the reopening of the post office, letter carriers will resume mail delivery to homes and mailboxes that are still standing. Mail will not be delivered to areas that are inaccessible.

For residents who lost their homes or live in currently inaccessible areas, they can pick up their mail from the dutch door in the lobby of the Lahaina Main Post Office. Service will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

USPS said photo ID is necessary for mail pick-up.

Temporary mail pickup operation for Lahaina customers at the Wailuku Post Office will be suspended at the end of the day on Friday.

Displaced customers looking to redirect their mail to new addresses can do so online or at a local post office. Click here to submit a request for a USPS Change of Address.

The Lahaina Main Post Office is located at 1760 Honoapiilani Highway.