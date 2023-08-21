HONOLULU (KHON2) — The tragic fires on Maui that have destroyed lives and businesses have the world’s rapt attention.

Of particular note is Hormel Foods Corporation, SPAM’s parent company, which is sending millions in food and monetary aid.

Another stand out fundraising initiative has been instigated by Ty Warner’s Ty Inc., the creators of Beanie Babies.

Ty Inc. announced on Friday, Aug. 18 that they have created the ‘Aloha Bear’ that has been created to raise money for the survivors of Maui’s wildfires and to show solidarity in the island community’s time of greatest need.

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” said Warner who is the CEO and co-founder of Ty Inc. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.”

All profits from the sale of the bears will be given directly to the American Red Cross to aid Maui survivors, said the company.

“Right now, thousands of Hawaiians lack food, clothing, shelter and other necessities as they attempt to cope with last week’s fires,” added Warner. “My hope in partnering with the American Red Cross is that I can help ease their burden.”

The adorable beanie baby bear dons an inscription on its chest that reads, “Maui Strong”. Its creator has described the bear an adorable, gold-colored bear that is a symbol of the world’s love and hope to Maui kānaka maoli and residents.

“Our thoughts are with those in need after the devastating wildfires swept through Hawaii,” said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are so grateful for partners like Ty Inc. as we work together to provide comfort and hope for communities in the wake of these catastrophic wildfires.”

Warner is celebrating 30 years since the first Beanie Baby hit the market in 1993, and he believes this bear will leave a lasting legacy in the Beanie Baby world.