HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chefs are coming together to help feed thousands of people, volunteers, first responders and displaced.

On Tuesday, they put out 4,000 meals and on Wednesday, they are planning to put out 6,000 meals.

The lead chefs are also UH Maui College alumnus, Sheldon Simeon and Lee Anne Wong.

Chef Lee Anne Wong, whose restaurant Papa’aina was destroyed as part of the Pioneer Inn, said, “It’s amazing the way that the community has mobilized. The community just came together naturally.”

The Chef Hui are preparing food at UH Maui College, in collaboration with Common Ground Collective, UH Maui College culinary instructors, The Salvation Army, Maui United Way, Maui Rapid Response and Maui County.

The meals are being delivered to the shelters and people in West Maui. They also fed people going to the airport.

They are looking for chef volunteers and those that have their food safety handler’s card. More information can be found on the Common Ground Collective’s website and Chef Hui’s website.