HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Lahainaluna High School graduate is crediting his former teacher for saving his life during the fires on Maui.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

When the fire was bearing down on Lahaina, Lahainaluna science teacher Jackie Ellis put her two dogs into the car and started to flee.

By a twist of fate, she saw her former student Joa Navarro at a stoplight.

He also was trying to evacuate, but when he was almost out of gas she told him to get into her car.

“Basically, I would have been on foot,” said Joa Navarro, former Lahainaluna high school student. “I mean, I don’t know, even if I didn’t. If I didn’t run into her. I don’t know, I might have just kept going north. And who knows if I would have made it out or not.”

“Were able to get out, we had to drive over some downed power lines, but they had put something over it for us,” said Jackie Ellis, Lahainaluna high school science teacher. “And so that’s why traffic is moving so slowly, because on both ends getting out of Lahaina are just powerlines that are down. So everyone was kind of like trapped in there.”

They eventually made it out of Lahaina.

Since the incident occurred, Joa moved into the dorms at the University of Utah.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Jackie is staying at a hotel for now, still trying to comprehend the impact of the fires on her beloved home and school.