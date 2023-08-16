HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those who made it out of the Lahaina wildfires alive said it was through the skin of their teeth.

Sallyann Gomes-Borden said she ran from her home with her baby grandkid wrapped in her arms.

“The wind was so strong it was almost about to blow us over,” Gomes-Borden said. “I jumped into a car on Front Street, it was a stranger, myself, granddaughter and the dog.”

By the time she noticed the fire near her home was almost too late. Many of her neighbors were also trying to escape, they claim they did not have notification of the fire quickly approaching.

Gomes-Borden said, “We were just gridlocked for what seemed like an eternity and if you looked around there was just flame, fire just coming after you.”

What followed was a sleepless night. They lost contact with her mother Donna Gomes who was last seen near her home by the Pioneer Mill Smokestack.

Gomes’ granddaughter Tehani Kuhaulua said the family is preparing for the worst.

She said, “Even though we haven’t gone to identify the body, we know she’s gone. It’s been a week already, yesterday it made a week.”

Maui emergency officials are administering DNA swabs of family members with missing relatives.

Gomes-Borden said she gave a DNA swab and is awaiting official word but the results could take time.

Maui Police Department Chief John Pelletier said, “We have to do this right and realize the responders going out there are recovering their loved ones.”

Hundreds of families are now dealing with the reality of trying to find a new place to call home.

Although some residents like Gomes-Borden said they are not ready to head back to West Maui just yet.

She said, “I have no intentions of going back to live there or even to stay there for temporary housing. It’s PTSD at this point.”

Those searching for loved ones can get assistance at the Kahului Community Center from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.