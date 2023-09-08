HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department and FBI released a third updated credible list of unaccounted individuals in August’s Lahaina fire.

Initially there were over 3,200 individuals on several different unaccounted lists. The FBI vetted reports and were able to remove 2,696 who had been found safe.

A second list, released on Sept. 1, noted 385 names, of which 235 were found safe and were removed. Fifty-three individuals from that list remain on the updated list released Friday.

“In addition, 80 names of possible unaccounted for are not included on the list because each of those reports are still being vetted for credibility. In these cases, no initial reporting party was provided or was available for follow-up. Also, four individuals from the “second list” have since been identified as deceased. 13 additional names were added, as provided by the following: MPD missing persons reports (which are marked with an asterisk), reports from the American Red Cross, reports from the shelters, as well as individuals who called in to report unaccounted for but did not file a police report.”

MPD requests anyone with information on the remaining individuals on the list contact the FBI at (888) 814-7693.

“We need your help in locating as many of these unaccounted for individuals as possible. If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe or if you have additional information about the person that may help us to locate them, please call the FBI at 888-814-7693 or reach us at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to provide us with any information you may have.”