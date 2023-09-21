HONOLULU (KHON2) — As demolition and rebuilding gets underway on Maui, many are finding a lack of available tools.

An Oahu first responder has started a Lāhainā tool drive to help with supplies​.

It’s a pretty cool drive to Kalina for a tool drive. It started with Pomai Hoapili who is a big wave surfer, waterman and construction worker.

This is a great effort to help the people of Lāhainā rebuild, and Hoapili explained where he came up with the idea.

He said that when he went on a recent trip to Maui, he saw that many workers there did not have the property equipment and safety gear to do the jobs that needed to be done without injury or harm.

So, he came back home and talked to his co-workers about it to find a way for them to fill the gap in supplies for those workers.

Being a tradesman, he felt a particular responsibility to ensure that those workers have the supplies that they need to rebuild Lāhainā.

His friends and co-workers loved the idea of creating a drive that can bring in all sorts of donations from all over the island.

Allowing the community to be a part of this is an important part of this drive. So many people have sent money. But sending money is a very non-participatory concept.

The tool drive give people the opportunity to personally give things that they know will be used and appreciated. But, of course, you can always donate money if you prefer.

Hoapili said that when he was inspecting some of the damages done by the fire in Lāhainā, he saw that not everything is completely burned to the ground.

So, it is necessary that we get the right tools to the people who need them to rebuild and repair, said Hoapili.

Watch the video above to see the full interview with Pomai Haopili and how you can donate tools and/or money to the rebuilding efforts taking place on Maui.