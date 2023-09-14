HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui is preparing to let residents and business owners back into the restricted disaster area.

The process is expected to start the week of Aug. 18 with notifications being made and escorts into the area starting the following week.

Interim MEMA administrator, Darryl Oliveira said that those re-entering will be given passes and owners and residents will be escorted due to some dangers that may still be present. All those that enter the area will need to use personal protection equipment.

The owners and residents will need to be identified and notified that the area in which they lived or owned property will be available for re-entry.

Re-entry will be done by zones, according to where the EPA has cleared, which according to Oliveira is 464 properties as of Thursday’s news conference. Oliveira estimated that properties in the area exceed 2,000.

This will help to start the insurance assessment as well. Insurance adjusters will be allowed to accompany property owners.

Escorts will help to determine property lines since the damage from the fire has made that determination difficult.

The disaster area has been closed due to toxic materials and the need to clear debris since the fire ripped through Lahaina on Aug. 8.

More information can be found on the Maui Recovers website, including information translated into multiple languages.