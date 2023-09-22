HONOLULU (KHON2) — In a key step toward recovery, some Lahaina residents are getting ready to return to their properties on Monday. Meanwhile, there is a community meeting taking place on Friday night in Lahaina, with government officials and the new Lahaina advisory team.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen and his new advisory team will have the chance to speak with the West Maui community about plans moving forward including housing plans, air quality status, water, support programs and more.

There will also be new vehicle passes which will be required for re-entry to some of the areas that have been off limits since the fires.

For now, residents in Zone 1C which is on Kaniau Road part of Lei Alii will be allowed re-entry back to their homes.

The county said the pickup process went smoothly on Friday — some came in and we’re confused about what zone they were in — the county helped them sign up for alerts and notifications so they can know when it’s their time to get some closure and see their homes or what’s left.

KHON2 News spoke to Maui Emergency Management Agency Director Darryl Oliveira and here’s what he had to say:

“On the map, and what we have as assessments it’s roughly about 25 parcels we want to give access to residents and renting although we say 25 parcels maybe 75 people could be bigger if multiple households living there”

“This isn’t an attraction this is an unfortunate incident where people need to heal so I don’t think there will be an abuse of privilege of people trying and going in,” Oliveira continued.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The county said this whole pass pick-up went smoothly today and he’s very aware people have moved out of West Maui and they are considering having an additional pass pick-up in central areas once more zones reopen.