HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 400 Lahaina Intermediate students got to return their West Maui campus on Tuesday, Oct. 17, more than two months after the Aug. 8 wildfires.

“My heart is overflowing seeing the faces of these kids coming in, them hugging each other, and the staff greeting them,” said Lahaina Intermediate School Principal Stacy Bookland.

Faculty wave welcome back signs at Lahaina Intermediate School as students make their first return to campus following the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii State Department of Education) Lahaina Intermediate School students make their first return to campus following the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii State Department of Education)

Students started their day with assemblies, followed by a rotating class schedule to meet all their teachers.

Lahaina Intermediate School said both students and teachers alike are excited for the return and our hopeful about the academic year ahead.

“This school year I’m looking forward to making new friends, definitely creating good and fun memories that will last, and keeping my grades up and doing good in school,” said seventh grader Mariah Kauvaka.

Lahaina Intermediate is the second Lāhainā campus to physically reopen.