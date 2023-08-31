HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Royal Lahaina Resort was the very first hotel to open its doors to displaced residents after the fire and they’re doing everything possible to make them feel right at home.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

For more than 22 years Reyell Pasalo has greeted visitors and guests to the Royal Lahaina Resort with a smile.

And he’s still doing it today. But with a much heavier heart.

“I told her not to to continue because that day was so dark we could not see where we’re going,” said Pasalo. “She said no I’m gonna go get the truck.”

Pasalo lost his family home in the fire. And thought he lost his daughter.

“When my wife called me, and asked where our daughter was and I could not give her an answer. Because I wasn’t with her,” said Pasalo.

Fortunately, he finally found her — frightened but safe.

Now he and everybody else here at the Royal Lahaina Hotel are doing their best to make life as normal as possible.

KHON2 asked “You’re keeping facilities open you’re not locking people in the rooms?”

“No, we don’t want people to stay in the rooms. We want people to come out and enjoy your beautiful property,” Yvette Kitagawa, Royal Lahaina property manager.

Kitagawa said the Royal Lahaina opened its doors before there were any promises of repayment from the Red Cross or FEMA.

“We were the first to raise our hands in Kaanapali to take all the people displaced that lost their homes to the fire,” said Kitagawa. “So we took 300 rooms full of those people plus another 78 associates who work here at the Royal Lahaina.”

And they opened with their own promise to maintain as much normalcy as possible for their guests.

Everything from movie nights under the stars to inflatable fun for the keiki. And keeping the pools open for everybody to enjoy.

“This is an area that we’ve set up for anybody that wants to do homeschooling or anything here. They can do it right here. This is kind of a game area. We have all kinds of games,” said Kitagawa.

“Our luau grounds are not being used right now, so we want to use as much of our property for our guests because they’re still our guests,” continued Kitagawa.

Guests who have all lost so much but continue to be there for one another.

“I had about six members of our front office team that lost their homes they showed up for work. We couldn’t believe it,” said Kitagawa.

“Is this hospitality at its best?” asked KHON2 News.

“It is it really is I’m proud to work for Highgate,” replied Kitagawa.

“I always tell my wife that we are still fortunate. Everybody is living

and it wasn’t like the others,” said Pasalo. “And you greet everybody now like you always do with a smile? ‘Yes sir’ I try.”

“It’s hard, but it’s part of the job to greet everybody with a smile, even though I’m suffering the hardships,” said Pasalo.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

And the staff at Royal Lahaina Resort is really going out of their way to make sure everyone has a great time. This weekend they’re having live music, even Zumba under the stars. and for Monday, Labor Day, they’re planning a big BBQ and celebration.