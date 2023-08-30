HONOLULU (KHON2) — In the wake of the devastating Lahaina fire, a young girl from West Maui is grappling with the loss of both her loved ones and her school. What sustains her through these challenging times is her dedication to the art of tapa, a Polynesian tradition that has been in her family for six generations.

Malia Uaisele’s artwork was prominently displayed in her grandmother Ana Faiva’s gallery on Lahaina’s Front Street. The family crafted their art from scratch, cultivating paper mulberry trees for bark and using kukui nuts in their processes.

“If my daughter or granddaughter doesn’t carry on this art, it will be lost,” Faiva, a renowned Lahaina tapa artist, said.

Two pillars of Malia’s life—the art gallery and her school, King Kamehameha III Elementary—were destroyed in the fire.

“Ever since the fire, everything is so different,” Malia said.

The losses extended to her family. Malia said that 7-year-old Tony Takafua, along with family members Salote Tone, Faaoso Tone, and Maluifonua Tone, perished in the blaze.

“I just feel so bad for them. There’s just so much sadness,” she lamented.

Despite the heartbreak, Malia finds solace in her art.

“Whenever I feel sad or heartbroken, art is what makes me feel happy. It inspires me to know that even though I am little, I can still do big things,” she expressed.

Some pieces from Ana Faiva’s collection remain at her home. Faiva plans to save these works for customers both locally and across the mainland who have generously sent in donations.

“It tells me that I’m not standing alone. All of America stands united with us, supporting us as one big family,” Faiva stated.