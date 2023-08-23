HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’ve heard the song “Lahaina Grown,” you may envision Aina Kohler.

“Who you are is where you come from,” the song goes.

Kohler battled the blaze that burned down her town. It also took her home, but it can’t take her community.

“The devastation that occurred that day and the helplessness that was felt as a firefighter was was beyond comprehension. Our brains don’t even let us do that. Take in so much at one time. The memories and the flashbacks and what I could have done better and all the guys, I guarantee you all the guys are feeling something of that,” Kohler, a Lahaina firefighter said.

Her home, two businesses and her family boat–all reduced to ashes.

“Two of the guys that I was with watched their houses burn down, you know. And so there’s those. The whole town is going to need rebuilding. Um, but going from that to that’s done, you know, that’s done. The fire happened.”

Life has gone on. There are community meetings, work and advocating for Lahaina’s keiki.

“You wouldn’t know if you saw her like she has this giant smile on her face that she did all of the horrors that she experienced and what she what she did to save people’s lives and to watch her own house burn down and to watch her own businesses burn down,” West Maui resident, Wendy Springer said of Kohler. “She was still out there fighting fire the entire time. But before that, she was a superhero to the community.”

After graduating from the academy, Kohler started a surf school, helping parents of Kamehameha III Elementary with after school care. She also opened Keiki Bowls to get nutritious food to keiki.

“Traffic was a nightmare picking up kids. So I was like, ‘Well, we can go pick the kids up and walk them across the street and then we can take them surfing,’” Kohler said.

“I have two special needs sons that are non speakers and she’s made it possible that they could learn how to surf,” said Springer.

With a long road ahead for Lahaina, the impossible seems a little easier with Kohler on their team.

“Just trying to keep people here, keep the community together and so that we can slowly heal, slowly rebuild, get everybody places and get everybody house, get out, have a roof over everybody’s head, and not just a temporary one. We’re going to need a place for a year or two years.”

Kohler said that the buildings can be replaced. What makes Lahaina home are the families.

“We look at her and say, “If she can do it, we can do it. And it brings us hope,” Springer said.