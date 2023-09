HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Lahaina fire that ravaged parts of the historic town on Maui is 100% contained by firefighters as of Sunday, Sept. 3. Flames broke out on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and had burned through an estimated 2,170 acres.

As for firefighting efforts in the Upcountry area, the Kula fire is 95% contained and the Olinda fire is 90% contained.