Buddy Jantoc is seen in this undated photo, provided by Krysta Jantoc. Buddy died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Lahaina fires.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — He was one of the first named victims of the Lahaina fires and attorneys for his family said they have filed the first wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of his family.

Seventy-nine-year-old Buddy Jantoc lived in Hale Mahaolu Senior Complex and a news release about the lawsuit said that the fires moved aggressively, surrounded his home and trapped Buddy, leaving no way to escape.

This video is from Aug. 15, the day Buddy was confirmed as one of the first victims named by Maui County

Now the family is suing Maui’s four utility companies for negligence in handling their equipment and failing to prepare for the fire, citing the multiple warnings about dry winds, high gusts and the red flag warnings.

“What our team has discovered throughout our investigations is that there was ample warning for the tragedy that occurred,” said Singleton Schreiber Managing Partner Gerald Singleton. “But warning is only relevant if the utility companies had properly prepared. Instead, their negligence led to Buddy’s death and the deaths of so many other Lahaina residents.”

Buddy’s granddaughter, Krysta, told KHON2 that he was found in his apartment but she said she’s grateful that they know what happened to her papa, considering the hundreds of people who still don’t know.

Maui County also filed a lawsuit against HECO alleging negligence in failing to power down their equipment.

To date, 115 people have been named as victims of the fires and hundreds remain unaccounted for.