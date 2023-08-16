HONOLULU (KHON2) — West Maui traffic was reopened to everyone on Wednesday morning, after one week of closures.

Gov. Green announced the reopening of Lahaina Bypass Road in a news conference Tuesday.

The road has been closed since the fires that leveled Lahaina on Aug. 8.

Only first responders and federal, county officials have been allowed regular access to the area via Lahaina Bypass Road. Residents had to access West Maui via Kahakuloa, a dangerous stretch of road along the north side of West Maui.

Access is available from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for everyone. From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. access is restricted to residents, employees and first responders.

Access to ground zero is still restricted.

Residents told KHON2, at the Maalaea access point, that it was with a mix of uncertainty and hope that they entered Lahaina.