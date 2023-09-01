HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than three weeks after the Maui fires, some of the victims are still fighting for their lives.

Friends and family said Lahaina resident Laurie Allen is still in critical condition at Straub Medical Center’s Burn Unit.

Friends said Laurie was about to evacuate her home when she decided to help her landlord and her son tie things down at the house.

By the time they all left, the roads were blocked and they were trapped by the flames. Friends said she ran through the fire and was rescued by a firefighter and police officer who were evacuating.

“It’s a life and death battle. Perry acknowledges that Laurie, she couldn’t evacuate without helping her neighbor and her landlord,” said Pastor Ben Prangnell, a family friend.

Laurie has had three surgeries so far. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her medical bills. Click here to support.