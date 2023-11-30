HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning building fire in Honolulu caught the attention of many in the Ala Moana area Thursday morning.

Honolulu police blocked off several streets near Keeaumoku Street as fire crews battled a three-alarm apartment complex blaze.

Witnesses told KHON2 News heavy smoke was seen coming from the 14th floor from the Woodrose Apartments on Amana Street just before 9 a.m.

“We’re staying at the Pagoda Hotel and we looked out the window and started seeing a lot of smoke and flames,” explained Leah Delgado, who is staying at the hotel nearby.

Witnesses said the fire spread fast and flames were seen coming out both sides of the building.

“No victims were found, there was some minor damage extension to the 15th floor and some water damage to the floor below,” explained Battalion Chief Brady Perreira. “One patient was treated by Emergency Medical Services, but not transported to the hospital for a minor laceration.”

EMS said the 98-year-old man had a cut on his arm while evacuating the building via the stairwell.

Fire officials said no one was home at the time and the fire was extinguished around 9:34 a.m.

One of the residents who lives next door to the damaged units said he didn’t hear fire alarms go off until after he was told to evacuate. Other residents said the same thing.

“I didn’t hear the alarm, we heard the speaker, every unit has an emergency speaker and I heard the building manager say we have to evacuate and to use the stairs,” said one resident who lives near the bottom of the building.

HFD said the fire alarm was activated when they first arrived on scene.

Two of the elevators had to be shut down due to fire-fighting and electrical wires within the elevator.

The Woodrose is one of 281 buildings that did not receive an ‘acceptable score’ when it comes to fire safety.

According to public data, and after an ordinance was past, the Honolulu Fire Department provides Honolulu City Council with reports every three months.

The reports provide information on the status of a building’s Life Safety Evaluation scores. The data states the department received 303 building fire and life safety evaluations from licensed design professionals for buildings identified on an attached document. Of the 303 evaluations, only 22 received an acceptable level of fire safety.

The LSE form was developed by the residential fire safety advisory committee.

According to records, the building was built in 1967 and has over 140 units.

Each resident KHON2 spoke to said there were no fire sprinklers either.

When KHON2 asked a resident if they should be added, she said yes, but wasn’t sure if she would be willing to pay the extra costs for renting out her unit.

She said it was the first fire at the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting three tenants who were living in the unit below.