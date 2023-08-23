HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been two weeks since the devastating wildfires ripped through portions of Maui, Lahaina and Upcountry residents still have limited access to safe drinking water. Maui County put out an unsafe water advisory that remains in effect out of precaution after the wildfires.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A new interactive map shows, all areas north of the Lahaina Civic Center are safe and the impacted zone is from Kaniau Road to Leialii Parkway.

“We went Lahaina Gateway and had to ask for water,” said Celestino Santella, a Lahaina resident.

Upcountry residents are feeling the same impacts. Maui County said, due to the wildfires, some structures in upper Kula were destroyed and some areas in the water system lost pressure. The County said, this may have released some harmful contaminants into the water.

“It’s been rough,” said Frank Pulaski III, a Kula resident said. “We can’t drink it or bathe in it. It smells really bad.”

“They say we are doing testing and we won’t release the water until it’s safe,” said Yuki Lei Sugimura, Maui County Council Vice-Chair. “So of course, that is the exact right answer, but the residents, because they’re very anxious, they want to know what is the test results.”

Maui County said, upper Kula should not use tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice. Meanwhile, the Department of Water Supply continues testing water quality in all impacted areas.

Potable water is available at the following locations:

-2 water tankers at Lahaina Gateway Shopping Center

-1 water buffalo tanker at Puamana

-1 water buffalo tanker at Kahoma Village

-1 water buffalo tanker at Honokohau

-Please bring a clean water container (5 gallons maximum capacity).

A Kula Community Meeting will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Kula Community Center. Federal, State and County agencies will be attending to answer residents concerns about unsafe water.

“When you can’t use your water from your tap, you forget how easy it is to have water,” said Pulaski.

The County said, lifting the unsafe water advisories will be based off of water quality testing and flushing among other criteria.