HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County and authorities have implemented some restrictions as firefighting efforts continue on the island.

On Saturday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced that Kahului Airport Runway 523 would be closed off to accommodate cargo operations to Maui. The runway is a short runway and does not affect commercial flights.

HDOT said it will continue to prioritize commercial flights.

The Maui Police Department said they have been working tirelessly to handle respectful body recovery operations within the affected areas in Lahaiana.

MPD has enforced the following traffic regulations:

Access to West Maui is open for area residents who are being allowed to enter the area through Waihee and leave through Maalaea.

Honoapiilani Highway through Maalaea is limited to emergency operations including transporting supplies and personnel.

Honoapiilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving West Maui through Maalaea.

MPD asks that the public stay out of search-and-rescue operations locations. These areas are possible hazards and could include toxic particles from smoldering areas.

Due to a second emergency proclamation signed Aug. 8 by Muai Mayor Richard Bissen, anyone entering the disaster area is subject to a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

As for power and services on Maui, Hawaiian Electric announced at 6 p.m. on Friday that power was restored to one of three main transmission lines serving West Maui. Service was also restored to some customers in Nāpili, Puʻukoliʻi, and Māhinahina where essential public services, such as water pumps, and first responder facilities are located.

While additional cellphone service is becoming available, users are reminded to text not talk so everyone can share the limited resources.

HECO made the following statement:

We have suspended billing for ~18,000 customers located in the affected areas in West Maui and parts of Upcountry. Customers with emails should have received a notice. For any questions or concerns, please contact our Customer Care Center at 808-871-7777.