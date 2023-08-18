HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii and the world watched the events unfold as fires roared across the island of Maui, displacing our neighbors and destroying thousands of acreage, businesses and homes.

As the recovery and relief continues, individuals and organizations have come together to provide for our island community.

Nexstar Charitable Donation Foundation and KHON2 were proud to present the American Red Cross with a check for $20,000 from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation.

“We are so pleased that we were able to support you all with the Malama Maui telethon and also, on behalf of the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KHON2 and all of our people here, we wanted to present the Hawaii Red Cross with this donation from us,” KHON2’s General Manager Kristina Lockwood said at the presentation.

Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region, accepted the check.

“We are so appreciative. We wish it would have been in different circumstances but this outpouring of support in our worst ever disaster, it really means a lot! So thank you guys. Thank you so much. Mahalo,” Peters-Nguyen said.

KHON2 partnered with the Red Cross for a telethon, Malama Maui. Through generous donations, the telethon raised $1,057,000 at last count Thursday afternoon. To donate, visit the Malama Maui website.

The Red Cross has staffed the shelters where displaced residents received warm meals, shelter and services. As the next phase begins, the organization is moving people from shelters into hotel rooms as part of FEMA’s hotel program.

“In the last 24 hours I think we’ve done, at least, the placement of several hundred households and we’re continuing to acquire rooms as we go. I told the team, you can stop getting rooms when we stop getting people asking for them,” American Red Cross VP for Disaster Operations, Brad Kieserman said in a conference call Thursday.

The goal is to place every resident with an uninhabitable home into a hotel room. Those looking for help from this program can call (800) RED-CROSS.