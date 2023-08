HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department announced that another evacuation has been prompted in West Maui due to a fire affecting the safety of Kaanapali residents.

MPD said that Kaanapali residents are being evacuated to ensure the safety of the community and first responders.

According to MPD, there are no restrictions to exit the west side but entrance back into the area will be allowed once it is safe to do so.