KAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has announced that they have opened an investigation into the fire that was fought by Hawaiʻi Fire Department on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Hawaiʻi Island fire reported that their firefighters responded to a 911 call that came in around 1:17 p.m. The call took fire personnel to several brush fires on Mill Camp Road in Pāhala.

These brush fires have been identified to have started under suspicious circumstances.

Hawaiʻi fire said that upon their arrival, although it appeared to be a single fire, firefighters discovered that there were two separate fires burning, one on either side of Mill Camp Road.

According to detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, they responded to the fire scene and were able to determine that one of the fires had burned an area approximately a quarter acre in size on the east side of Mill Camp Road.

They also determined that this wildfire was a result of an unattended cooking fire that caught nearby brush on fire.

Once this was discovered, the investigators determined that the second fire — which also burned an area approximately a quarter acre in size on the west side of Mill Camp Road — may have been intentionally set.

They said that an incendiary device was found on the roadway in the area where investigators believe the wildfire originated.

“Both fires were quickly brought under control and extinguished by Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel,” said a spokesperson for Hawaiʻi Fire Department. “No injuries were reported, and no property loss was sustained as a result of these wildfires.”

Investigator also found other evidence at the scene of the fires.

“During our investigation, detectives determined that shortly after the fires started a male operating a green All Terrain Vehicle [ATV] was seen leaving the area of Mill Camp Road,” said a spokesperson for Hawaiʻi fire Department. “The identity of the male is unknown at this time.”

The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that they believe the fires in Pāhala are not related to the wildfires in the North and South Kohala Districts but that their causes are undetermined at this time.

Anyone with information on the wildfires on Mill Camp Road in Pāhala are encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.