HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are lots of updates coming out of Maui. Here’s a list of newly announced or changes to services related to the fires.

388 unaccounted for

Maui County released the names of 388 unaccounted for. The list was validated by the FBI. As of late Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well.

Resource Fair

There will be a resource fair, hosted by Rep. Jill Tokuda and Sen. Mazie Hirono, at Lahaina Civic Center Gym on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a shuttle from Honua Kai, Royal Lahaina, KBH, Westin Maui (Ka‘anapali), and the Hyatt Hotel (Ka‘anapali) to the fair. Shuttle circulation begins at 10 a.m. These agencies will be present and able to offer in-person assistance.

The State Department: Passport Replacement *Individuals are able to print out the application online and bring a photo to expedite the process. These resources will also be provided on site.

Passport Replacement *Individuals are able to print out the application online and bring a photo to expedite the process. These resources will also be provided on site. FEMA: Disaster Aid

Disaster Aid Department of Housing and Urban Development: Housing Assistance

Housing Assistance The Social Security Administration: Social Security Card Replacement

Social Security Card Replacement U.S. Postal Service (USPS): Mail Services

Mail Services Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System: VAHealth Care Support

VAHealth Care Support Veterans Benefits Administration: Veterans Claims Support

Veterans Claims Support Small Business Administration: Small Business Support

Small Business Support Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center: Legal and Advocacy Services

Legal and Advocacy Services Department of Commerce & Consumer Affairs: Banking and Insurance

Banking and Insurance U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services: Immigration & Workers Documents

Immigration & Workers Documents Department of Human Services: Medicaid and SNAP

Medicaid and SNAP Department of Health: State Documents Replacement – Birth Certificates & Marriage Licenses

State Documents Replacement – Birth Certificates & Marriage Licenses Department of Health: Replacement for Birth & Marriage Certificates/ Adult Mental Health Services

Replacement for Birth & Marriage Certificates/ Adult Mental Health Services Maui Economic Opportunity: Housing Assistance

Housing Assistance Maui Red Cross

Maui United Way

County of Maui

Upcountry Disaster Recovery Center

Maui County is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Upcountry for residents to speak to specialists in-person. The center is located in the lower multi-purpose room of the Hannibal Tavares Community Center. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Medical assistance

Maui Health has an outpatient clinic in the Family Assistance Center, which is located in the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort. The hours are Mon. through Sat., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services are free of charge to all community members in need.

Kaiser Permanente will be moving its mobile health vehicle to Napili Park, beginning Monday. The mobile vehicle provides services at no cost to members and the public. Hours are Mon. through Fri., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday closed. OB-GYN services are available only on Fridays.

Jobs Portal

The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations opened a jobs portal, which provides access to available jobs on Maui, maintained by DLIR. In-person assistance is available at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center and workforce services are available at the American Job Center at 110 Alaihi St., Suite 209. The jobs portal can be access on this website.

DMV

The DMV office, located at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului, will be open on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Only single transactions can be completed. Appointments can be made on the Maui County website, for more information call (808) 270-7363.

Court cases

The Lahaina District Court is temporarily closed and court cases and services are being moved to the main courthouse in Wailuku, 2145 Main St. For information on TROs and court forms, call (808) 244-2706 and for traffic, criminal and civil matters, call (808) 244-2800.

Legal assistance