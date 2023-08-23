HONOLULU (KHON2) — With so much information coming out of Maui, it’s hard to find answers to everything. This is a daily update on services and Maui County announcements.

Pet supplies distribution

Maui Humane Society continues to distribute pet supplies to those who are struggling to keep their pets. They are distributing at their campus seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Help with insurance claims

Insurance companies, including: Allstate, Business Insurance Services, Crum & Foster, First Insurance Company of Hawaii, Island Insurance, RLI and Zephyr are holding an event to answer questions and help policyholders fill out insurance claims. The event will be at Citizen Church in Lahaina at 4275 Hine Way on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DNA collection scam

Maui County is warning about scams related to DNA collection. Residents have reported that they have received phone calls from “DNA Services.” The county said these are scams as they are not calling anyone to request DNA samples. To provide DNA samples to assist in the identification process, family members can go to the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at Hyatt Regency in Ka’anapali.