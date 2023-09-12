HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education will begin offering learning hubs for West Maui students starting next week. It will be open to students already enrolled in distance learning courses, but the move was met with mixed reactions.

The Citizen Church Maui in West Maui was announced as the first location for the DOE’s newly formed distance learning hub.

Pastor Mandy Woodward said the DOE reached out about three weeks ago asking if the church could be used for educational purposes; the plan has been marching forward ever since.

“All we’re here for is to offer the building and you know support as much as possible,” said Woodward. “We have nothing to do with the education, we’re just here to offer the building but the DOE has all of their staff, the teachers ready.”

The current plan is to break up students into grade-level sessions, each session with a capacity of about 270 students.

Students between kindergarten and third grade will begin their session early in the morning, while students in fourth to eighth grade will go in for a couple of hours early in the afternoon.

A DOE spokesperson said these sessions are not meant to replace in-class learning, but it is an opportunity for distance learning students to get support from teachers and socialize with classmates.

However, some said these types of learning hubs should have been started by the DOE weeks ago.

Elementary school teacher Robert Livermore started tutoring hubs alongside community members in parks and soon in a church in West Maui. He said they were trying to fill the educational void by the DOE.

Livermore said, “As a parent and a teacher it’s been anxiety-ridden because for instance just today, we find out what we’re doing.”

He used to teach at King Kamehameha III Elementary School in Lahaina, he said he has only met about half of his classroom students so far.

Livermore said the tutoring hubs will continue until every kid in West Maui has access to education near their home. He said they are currently in need of textbooks for the students.

“They need to be working more on social and emotional learning than they need academics right now,” Livermore said. “They missed an entire five weeks already, you expect these kids to come in and start learning anywhere, are they ready?”

The DOE said the distance learning hub at Citizen Church will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Two additional hubs for Hawaiian language immersion and special education students are also being planned.