HONOLULU (KHON2) — Efforts to remove hazardous materials in Lahaina continue. The Environmental Protection Agency said as of Tuesday, Sept. 12 they’ve completed sweeps of more than 506 parcels, out of roughly 2200.

After they finish phase 1 of the Consolidated Debris Removal Program, phase 2 of the clean-up will begin, which includes the Army Corps of Engineers removing large debris.

While the EPA works to remove hazardous household items like propane tanks, paints, ammunition and batteries, the Army Corps of Engineers is already preparing for the next phase of the plan according to Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, the Honolulu District Army Corps of Engineers Commander.

“As the EPA does their HHM, we’re going in to assess with our team to understand the magnitude of how much we actually have to remove,” Pevey explained.

Their role in phase 2 will be removing all the large debris — cars, burnt structures, basically everything that needs to be disposed of, that people want off their property.

And they will use local contractors to do the actual removal.

“We understand the importance of leveraging the local contractor base, what that means to the economy, to maximize those efforts, while also leveraging industry in order to come in and do the work right,” Pevey explained.

He said they’re also mindful of the historical and cultural significance of the area.

“We won’t go in with bulldozers and bulldoze things,” Pevey said. “I think we’ll be very respectful. This process is very iterative, and it’s very methodical. We’ll have cultural monitors when we are removing the fire debris and ash and they will actually have stop-work authority. So if they see something they tell us to stop and we will stop.”

But even before that process begins, he said families will be allowed back onto their properties first.

“They definitely will,” Pevey said. “I think that’s an important part of the healing, is to go into the property and be able to sift through or go in and identify personal effects.”

Hali’i Viera is born and raised in Lahaina. She lost her childhood home in the fire. She said she wants to go in and see her home.

“I know that everyone’s probably thinking it’s just ashes, and there’s nothing left. But it’s just, I guess, closure, just going and being at my home. Seeing if there’s anything left, like a picture,” Viera said tearing up.

“Yeah, a lot of our pictures were there. That’s like, the main thing, you know,” Viera continued. “We can replace clothes, we can replace food. But the sentimental things, you know, like pictures and family jewelry and that sort of things.”

Samaritan’s Purse is a nonprofit that’s been helping with disaster recovery for more than two decades. They are on Maui to help families sift through the debris if they want assistance.

Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Manager Todd Taylor said they’ve already been able to assist about 30 residents in Kula.

“We were able to find wedding rings and engagement rings, and just little things like that, that meant so much to these homeowners,” Taylor said.

“Does this cost homeowners anything?” KHON2 News asked.

“No,” Taylor said. “It’s absolutely free. We do not even want to accept donations in the field. “

According to Taylor, they’ve already had more than 500 requests for assistance from Lahaina residents.

“We have thousands of volunteers on the mainland that are eager to come over as well as from other islands,” Taylor explained. “We’re just minding our time waiting for the day that the reentry process begins.”

If anyone wants help searching their property for personal effects, Taylor said they can go to the Lahaina Civic Center to sign up.

“We have a work order request table there daily, and we have staff there to take their request personally,” Taylor said.

Click here, for additional information about the Maui Wildfire Disaster Response Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

For more information about Maui’s re-entry plan, click here.