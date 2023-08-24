HONOLULU (KHON2) — The devastating wildfires not only destroyed homes– it wiped out thousands of original works of art and a hub for the art community. Artists are grieving the loss of their life’s work, but many said they plan to stay in Lahaina to help rebuild.

For decades Lahaina was a hub for artists, home to more than 20 galleries, many along the famed Front Street.

All of it is now gone forever.

“I lost everything there,” said artist Earl Thompson, owner of Da Kine Fine Art studio.

Thompson said the fire not only took his home, it took every piece of art he’s made.

“I probably had between 200 to 300 original pieces and inventory, probably another 20 or 30 in process.”

He said he’s not only mourning the loss of his life’s work, he’s coming to terms with the loss of what was a thriving art community.

“I started out underneath the banyan tree, with the art fairs, underneath the banyan tree years ago,” he explained. “There was so much art on Front Street, and so many different venues and different styles. Everybody had an opportunity. There wasn’t any set classic pieces or anything like that. It was a wide open marketplace.”

Taryn Alessandro first came to Lahaina 15 years ago.

“I started my career at Maui Hands Gallery, when I first moved here with nothing but a couple of paintings and my bike basket,” Alessandro said.

She lost dozens of her pieces in two galleries destroyed by the fire.

“It’s been weeks of just grieving for our loved ones and our beloved town.”

Knowing how to begin to pick up the pieces is daunting.

“There’s no like lateral move from Front Street,” Alessandro explained. “It’s the best place to be, you know, the best place to have your art or buy art from an artist’s perspective.”

Bill Wyland Galleries was once a three story building featuring 31 artists– now reduced to rubble. Millions of dollars worth of art lost in his gallery alone.

“I was actually able to see my space, which was kind of closure for me,” gallery owner Bill Wyland said. “Being able to take some photos of the art that was still there coming through the, coming through the depths.”

The few pieces of art remaining, black with soot, battered but not broken. Surrounded by rubble. A symbol of hope.

“Oh, I’m going to rebuild,” Thompson said. “Yeah, I lost everything there. But that’s where I want to be. I’m starting with a fresh canvas.”