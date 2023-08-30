HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hundreds of West Maui parents and students had the opportunity to share their input with Hawaii Department of Education leaders on plans to reopen three public school campuses. However, the majority are unhappy with the options from the HIDOE.

It was a packed couple of meetings on Wednesday, one in Lahaina and another in Kahului. The side of the road in west Maui was overflowed with parking going for at least half a mile as hundreds of parents wanted to hear what’s next for their children’s education.

On Wednesday, the HIDOE finally gave a tentative timeline.

“We will be able to as long as everything goes as according to plan and we will be able to reopen our Lahaina schools, the three Lahaina schools following fall break,” said Keith Hayashi HIDOE superintendent.

This would put students back in three West Maui campuses by at least mid-October.

Students have already missed three weeks of school.

“Well, I think it’s a little bit sad because I mean that was the first school I went to when I first came here like everything is closed and now we have to go to the other side and like it’s kind of sad,” said Mia Flores,​ Lahainaluna High School senior.

Hiyashi said it could several weeks to complete the air, water and soil environmental assessments — and the deep cleaning of the campuses.

Many parents are not satisfied.

“What are you going to do?” asked one parent. “I want answers we all want answers you keep going back to the health — the safety. You guys had three weeks already to do the soil. What happened?”

“If we could go back and do it again we would make perhaps different decisions and so I apologize.” Keith Hayashi HIDOE superintendent.

The HIDOE said it could also take about two more weeks to get the transportation set up to bus students to other campuses on the island.

And working on bringing on more teachers online for distance learning. But parents are worried their students are losing hope.

Aloha Kaniho is the head of Lahianaluna’s JV football team and his daughter is a 4.0 GPA student.

“She’s very studious she’s very smart this is the first time she’s ever told me maybe striving for an A it’s ok if she has a B and it hurts me,” said Kaniho.

The majority of parents want to keep their children in west Maui but away from the unsafe disaster zone.

“Just like today we’re here at citizen church they opened up their huge tent,” said Rachel Townsend. “This was safe enough of a place for us to eat gather talk for many many hours about things that are very important we can easily do something like this for our children.”

The word that kept being said by the superintendent is that things remain fluid but the reality right now is that more than half of the students from the impacted four campuses are not in class — not enrolled in other schools.