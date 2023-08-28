Maui County is reminding residents to sign up for emergency alerts. There are several steps to do it, so we wanted to show you how.

On any web browser or smartphone, follow the link in the county’s recent notices to sign up, or go directly to this website: www.mauicounty.gov/983/mema-alerts

Look for where it says: “Sign up for MEMA alerts” and click that hotlink.

Then click again on the “MEMA alerts” hotlink on that page, too. that will launch you into a third-party website for Alert Sense,” the vendor that handles Maui’s alerts. Signing up is free and you can modify your preferences or stop getting them any time.

The instructions at the Alert Sense page give you a several options: You can subscribe just to text messages by texting your zip code to “38276”, download a mobile app, or do the sign-up right there from the web page by clicking the big green “Sign Up” button.

Enter your first and last name, then type in where you want alerts sent — like your email, cellular phones for texts, even up to two phone numbers to receive voice alerts.

Enter your address for geolocation-specific alerts, and specify the language you want the alerts to come in.

The system will default automatically to send you emergency management notifications from MEMA, and the monthly siren test result. You can modify that if you want. Then you can select from a list of weather and fire alert types.

Next, select the “Agree to terms of use” and “I am not a robot” marks and hit “Sign me up.”

You’ll get confirmations on your email and any device you enrolled. Click through on those or reply “yes” to verify you want to get the texts.

That completes the sign up and you’ll start seeing alerts from a phone number that comes through as 833-245-4610, or receive calls and emails to the places you specified.