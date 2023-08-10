(KHON2) – As firefighters continue to battle the deadly, Hurricane Dora-driven blazes that devastated the town of Lahaina, many residents will soon start the process of filing insurance claims in hopes of recouping the value of their homes, belongings and businesses.

It’s important to remember that the most important thing to do first is to follow any evacuation orders and make sure you are safe before worrying about making calls to an insurance company, according to the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), a national trade association for home, auto and business insurers.

The first step after that is to contact your insurer to get the claims process started. It’s worth noting that you don’t have to wait until you get home to call or reach out via the insurer’s website.

If your home was damaged, one of the first things to ask the insurer about is temporary housing, according to the APCIA. Your insurance company may cover the cost of temporary shelter, as well as housing during the rebuilding process.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these terrible wildfires. The first step towards recovery is to file a claim. Insurance carriers are ready to help Hawaii residents and travelers visiting the Islands,” Karen Collins, APCIA vice president, property & environmental, said in a news release. “Communication is limited right now, but insurers are ready to start claims as soon as policyholders can make contact.”

The APCIA advises displaced renters and homeowners to keep hotel and meal receipts, as insurers may also cover additional living expenses for customers whose homes are uninhabitable.

The next step in the claims process is to work with an adjuster, who can answer specific questions, give damage estimates and settle your claim.

In a note to those affected by the fires, Island Insurance also recommended that all residents and business owners secure any important documents, including insurance policies, if possible.

“Our thoughts are first and foremost with the Maui and Hawaii Island residents and business owners impacted by these devastating wildfires. We are also thankful for our first responders who are bravely putting their lives on the line,” said Beverly Ament, Island Insurance President. “Island Insurance has been there for Hawaii’s families and businesses for over 80 years, and we stand ready to support our customers and the community through this difficult time.”

APCIA encourages everyone impacted to contact their insurer to start a claim, offering these tips for auto, boat, business, homeowner and travel insurance: