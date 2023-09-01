HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross said it has provided over 275,000 meals and funded more than 57,000 overnight stays for those affected by the wildfires on Maui.

Millions of dollars in donations have poured in and KHON2 News wanted to know if that money is getting into the hands of those that need it.

The American Red Cross said 750 volunteers have joined their team since the fires on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“What we really are thinking about is that was a community that was destroyed,” said Matthew Wells, American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region communications director. “So it’s going to take a community to rebuild and Red Cross is part of that community.”

Part of the Red Cross community is Jeanie Vance, a Kihei resident who lived in Lahaina for years. She is now a Red Cross volunteer and sets up in hotels where evacuees are staying.

“Right now, it’s primarily made of helping people get through moments like this,” Vance said as she got emotional. “And you just see someone with a look, I usually approach them and kind of stand around, wait for them to see that I’m right there and then, ‘Hey!’ You know, so again, that’s about helping people through moments.

One resident who has sought help from the American Red Cross is Lahaina resident Kirk Boes. Boes lost everything and is staying with friends in Kapalua, but showed up to the Lahaina Hyatt for help. He and his wife qualified for $2,560 from the Red Cross.

“You can pick it up the very next day and they gave you a choice. You could either get it like on a debit card,” Boes said, “I think Zelle was an option, but one of the options was just to go pick it up at Walmart on the other side of the island and we hadn’t been to the other side to do any shopping anyway for like two weeks.

“So that gave us a reason to go over there and to pick up some money and go to Costco, Walmart, do some shopping and fill up the car with gas,” Boes continued.

Boes is an artist by heart and sells prints and paintings of Lahaina with donated materials.

Click here to visit Boes' page or click here to visit the American Red Cross website.