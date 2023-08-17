HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fires on Maui have drawn the attention of the entire world. People want to know how to help. There are many agencies, small businesses and local retailers stepping up to kokua.

Here is a list of some ways you can choose to help.

KHON2 hosted a telethon with the American Red Cross on Monday, during Wake Up 2Day, Take2 and Living808. To Malama Maui, visit the Malama Maui website.

Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene products will be accepted at War Memorial Complex field off Kanaloa Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 14. After that the drop-off site will be at Sears in Kahului.

There is a new website for the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local government, where people can donate, volunteer and find support. That website is Maui Nui Strong.

Maui County created a survey for organizations and individuals wishing to offer services or donations. Click here to take the survey.

Gofundme has created a list of verified fundraisers. Those relief fundraisers can be found on their Maui hub page.

The Maui Food Bank is accepting online donations on their website.

The Maui Humane Society is in need of assistance as well. They have been taking in injured animals and expect that number to continue to grow as some residents may need to surrender their animals in the coming days. They are asking for the community to: become an SOS foster, donate pet food and other pet items. Those off-island who would like to donate, can visit their Amazon wish list or make monetary donations on the Maui Humane website.

CNHA is collecting donations on their Kākoʻo Maui website. “While national outlets report on Lahaina as a tourist destination, it was so much more than that. Lahaina was the capital of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i for 25 years and home to the sacred Moku‘ula, the piko (center) of the Kingdom and the burial home to many of our ali‘i (chiefs). The loss of any ʻāina (land) is deeply felt by our community, but the destruction we’ve seen in Lahaina will be a scar felt for generations to come,” it reads on the fund website. All proceeds will go to Maui organizations and relief efforts.

The American Red Cross needs volunteers and is offering accelerated training for those willing to help out. They are also taking monetary donations, on their website.

Hawaii State FCU is offering its members an emergency financial assistance program, which includes low-rate personal loans, loan payment deferrals and waived early withdrawal fees for term shares. Members can call their call center at (808) 587-2700 or visit the Kihei Branch in Safeway or the Kahului Branch.

The Show Aloha Challenge is selling Show Aloha for Maui good-quality shirts for $35 and 100% of proceeds will go to relief efforts. They will also be hosting a clothes and food drive next weekend at the Aloha Stadium parking lot.

Reyn Spooner is donating proceeds from sales of their Lahaina Sailor collection to disaster relief efforts. A list of stores is available on their website.

Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba is hosting a collection drive on Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 5001 Iroquois Ave. in Ewa Beach. The donations will be sent to Maui on Monday and will be received by Mayor Bissen’s wife, Isabella.

The Hawaii Lions Club is taking donations and have a private donor who will match funds up to $25,000. Visit the Hawaii Lions’ website to help.

Fox 5 San Diego interviewed Andy Mangiduyos who is originally from Lahaina. He owns Kalei’s Kitchenette in Rancho Peñasquitos and is collecting donations for Maui, items such as bottled water, non-perishables and linens. Mangiduyos’ family was also affected by the fires. He found out his family’s home was gone from his siblings. “They said, ‘we’re OK, we’re fine, the kids are fine — but the house is not there anymore.’”

According to Fox 5, San Diego-based MMA fighter and Hawaii native, Ilima Macfarlane is also accepting donations through her non-profit known as the Nā Wahine Toa Foundation.

Many organizations are assisting Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund. Online donations can be made on the HCF website.

Maui Divers Jewelry announced that they will be donating 100% of their online profits to the Hawaii Red Cross until Aug. 15. Visit their website to shop.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility has setup collection points on base as well as outside their NEX entrance. They said the items most in need are: non-perishable food, rice, batteries and flashlights, toiletries, blankets, clothing and shoes, and children’s toys.

King’s Cathedral is accepting water, toiletries, baby formula, diapers, wipes, blankets, pillows, towels, tents, men’s clothing and slippers. The donation center is located at the front entry.

The Chamber of Commerce has established a fund to aid in the recovery of businesses. Donations can be made on the Chamber’s Gofund me page or by check made payable to “Hawaii Chamber of Commerce Foundation Relief Account” and mailed to 733 Bishop Street, Suite 1200, Honolulu, HI 96813.

The Hawaii State Coalition Against Domestic Violence is raising funds for their domestic violence advocates and staff, who are working in the fire response efforts, according to the organization. Some of those staff and advocates were impacted themselves. You can donate on the HSCADV website.

Koloa Rum is hosting a benefit that will be hosted on their website and in their store at 3-2087 Kaumualii Highway in Lihue on Sat. Aug. 26. All proceeds from sales on their company store website will go to Maui Strong.

Raising Cane’s is donating 15% of all profits on Aug. 17 from all 750 restaurants across the continent, Alaska, Guam and Hawaii. They will donate the funds to Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, whose complex burned down in the fires. Raising Cane’s has eight locations across Oahu and Maui: (1) University & King; (2) Hawaii Kai; (3) Mililani; (4) Ala Moana Center; (5) Royal Hawaiian Center; (6) Kapolei; (7) Pearl City; and (8) Kahului, Maui, which opened in August of 2022.

Maui Brewing Company will be brewing a Kokua beer whose profits will go to supporting Maui relief. They are also accepting financial donations but will also accept much needed household items at their locations in Kihei (between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.), Kailua (between 11:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.) and Waikiki (between 11:30 a.m. and 10 p.m.)