HONOLULU (KHON2) — In an effort to house the many who have been displaced by fires on Maui, Gov. Josh Green is asking for the public’s help.

State officials said 1,000 families and individuals had their homes go up in flames and are now in need of a place to stay. On Sunday, Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corporation announced the launch of the Hawaii Fire Relief Housing program.

HHFDC said the program is aimed at connecting wildfire-displaced Maui residents with property owners willing to provide accommodations.

HHFDC has been reaching out to landowners, landlords and management companies to encourage them to participate while Gov. Green is also calling on the public to lend a hand.

“I am asking the people of Hawaiʻi to consider making this significant sacrifice to help our neighbors, many of whom have lost everything they owned in a matter of minutes. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green

Applications will go live on the HHFDC’s website at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14. A list of available properties should be online the following day.