The aftermath of a deadly wildfire on Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (Photo/Hawaii DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A holiday season tradition is expanding to assist recovery efforts on Maui.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Keiki O Ka ‘Āina’s Adopt-a-Family is accepting donations for those affected by the Maui fires, through the Laulima Giving Program, which has already donated $250,000 to the recovery efforts.

Donations will also be accepted at Pearlridge Center’s Keiki Ho‘olaule‘a on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

“First and foremost, we deeply express our heartfelt aloha to those impacted by the Maui fires,” said Momi Akana CEO of KOKA. “Our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected community. We extend our sincerest mahalo to those aiding the recovery efforts of this tragedy. We have several upcoming events to further support collaborative efforts.”

Keiki O Ka ‘Āina is also seeking those with early education and social service backgrounds for immediate hire. Qualified individuals have the opportunity to work as Home Visiting Parent Educators and Childcare Aides. Job seekers can call Sonya Zabala at (808) 843-2502 or email hr@koka.org.

“This is an opportunity for people who may have worked in this capacity in Lahaina to restart their career and earn sustainable income,” said Akana.