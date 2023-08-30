HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilton is hosting a benefit concert to help those impacted by the Maui fires.

“Aloha for Maui” will be held on Saturday, from 5 to 10 p.m. on the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Great Lawn.

The resort said that 100% of ticket sales will go to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“We are truly heartbroken for our neighbors on Maui,” said Debi Bishop, managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village. “We are dedicated to standing by the Maui community during this difficult time, and this is one small way our team is coming together to offer support and hope to those who need it most.”

The concert will feature Na Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning Artists, Sean Cleland, Sean Na’auao and Natural Vibrations.

There will be food available for purchase, including: Kiawe-Smoked Angus Brisket Burnt Ends Nachos; Smoked Spiced Chicken Wings; Smoky St Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs; Smoked Angus Brisket Sando; Smoked Pulled Pork Sando and Sweet & Smoky Baked Beans, Big Kahuna Cookies and Mini Malasadas. There will also be beer by Maui Brewing Co. and cocktails by Campari USA Brands.

Admission is $20 per person and can be purchased on the event webpage.