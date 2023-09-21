HONOLULU (KHON2) — Downed poles and destroyed infrastructure left Maui residents without cell service and communications in the early phase of the wildfires. Now, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is requesting equipment to fill those gaps during disasters.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

They’re called, remote universal communications systems or RUCs. Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is taking lessons learned from the Maui wildfires and putting them into action.

“We learned from Maui, that the power went down, the communications were out,” said James Barros, HI-EMA administrator. “This system is deployable. It’s about three black boxes. It goes off of solar power, we can connect to a cellular tower. If the cell tower is up or we can go with satellite.”

With these devices, HIMEA said, they can be deployed into isolated communities during a natural disaster and provide communications for cut-off communities. HI-EMA is requesting three RUCs that will cost over $221,500.

The state said the funding would come from a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant. Meanwhile, HIMEA said it’s been testing this system since the beginning of hurricane season and it already has one in full use on Maui.

“We didn’t have it at the beginning of the month. It came in about mid-August,” Barros said. “If we had it at the beginning, it would’ve been on the 9th on Maui, because we would’ve been able to deploy it, set it up and get communication established right away.”

“It looks like it could have been something we could have desperately used the day after the fire. Even in the description of the document itself, it says it could be used for these hubs or resource centers,” said Sen. Angus McKelvey, (D) West Maui, Maalaea, Waikapu, South Maui.

The devices would be stationed at HI-EMA headquarters on Oahu. If the purchase request is approved, the system can be deployed, set up and running in a span of 30 minutes.

“When we think about it too, we could as a hurricane is approaching, prestige some stuff,” Barros said.

Besides exploring new technology, it’s also bringing back programs from the past to improve emergency preparedness. One of those programs includes the Hazard Awareness and Resilience program. It helps communities come up with emergency plans.

“We’re saying we have to build resiliency in all communities,” Barros said.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The request for the RUCs are still going through the procurement process.