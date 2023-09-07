HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education has dedicated 60 staff members to reach out to families of West Maui students.

Superintendent Keith Hayashi provided an update on Thursday that said of the 3,000 students originally enrolled in the four Lahaina schools they have either not made contact with 1,200 students or those students were not re-enrolled.

The department has spoken to 637 families so far.

“For another 466, phone messages have been left and we will continue to attempt to reach them,” said Hayashi.

On Wednesday, Aug. 30, more than 800 people attended community meetings on Maui sharing their frustration with keeping students on the west side.

In response, the HIDOE is now looking at temporary sites for King Kamehameha III Elementary School students at Lahaina Cannery Mall, Napili Park and a portion of Pulelehua housing development to name a few. The HIDOE is also working on other efforts in west Maui.

“Including an in-person distance learning hub for elementary and intermediate students,” said Hayashi. “A hub for high needs special ed students and another for Kaiapuni Hawaiian Language students.”

“I think that’s a great idea for them to actually open up the hubs here on this site, it keeps us closer, and it’s more safe for children instead of busing them over,” said Marilyn Valencia, west Maui parent.

Meanwhile, Lahainaluna High students will return to class next Thursday at Kulanihakoi High in Kihei.

The HIDOE said staff will be onboard buses and there will be security at drop-off and pick-up locations. Faculty is touring the campus to get familiar before students are welcomed back.

“Especially the principal from Kulanihakoi High School for giving us that opportunity for Lahainaluna to stay as Lahainaluna. To keep our children. To keep our staff together as one,” said Richard Carosso, Lahainaluna High School principal.

HIDOE said in the future any plans for a new West Maui school will include the community’s input.

HIDOE said it remains on track to reopen Lahaina schools by mid-October.