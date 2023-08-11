HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, some students will be welcomed back to school on Maui. However, this excludes four public school campuses in Lahaina.

The Hawaii Department of Education made the announcement on Friday adding that the opening of its public school campuses will happen in phases.

Maui schools with staff returning Aug. 14 and students returning Aug. 16 are:

Upcountry Maui

Kalama Intermediate

Haʻiku Elementary

Kula Elementary

Makawao Elementary

Pāʻia Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Central Maui

Maui High (*Student return date pending status of shelter)

Baldwin High

Maui Waena Intermediate

ʻĪao Intermediate

Kahului Elementary

Lihikai Elementary

Pomaika‘i Elementary

Pu‘u Kukui Elementary

Waihe‘e Elementary

Wailuku Elementary

South Maui

Kūlanihāko‘i High

Lokelani Intermediate

Kīhei Elementary

Kamali‘i Elementary

School remaining closed to staff and students, pending further evaluation: