HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, some students will be welcomed back to school on Maui. However, this excludes four public school campuses in Lahaina.
The Hawaii Department of Education made the announcement on Friday adding that the opening of its public school campuses will happen in phases.
Maui schools with staff returning Aug. 14 and students returning Aug. 16 are:
Upcountry Maui
- Kalama Intermediate
- Haʻiku Elementary
- Kula Elementary
- Makawao Elementary
- Pāʻia Elementary
- Pukalani Elementary
Central Maui
- Maui High (*Student return date pending status of shelter)
- Baldwin High
- Maui Waena Intermediate
- ʻĪao Intermediate
- Kahului Elementary
- Lihikai Elementary
- Pomaika‘i Elementary
- Pu‘u Kukui Elementary
- Waihe‘e Elementary
- Wailuku Elementary
South Maui
- Kūlanihāko‘i High
- Lokelani Intermediate
- Kīhei Elementary
- Kamali‘i Elementary
School remaining closed to staff and students, pending further evaluation:
- King Kekaulike High