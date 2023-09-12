HONOLULU (KHON2) — After an investigation into a large blaze that ripped through a two-story Waikiki apartment and killed two people, fire officials determined the cause as accidental.

The blaze broke out Sunday afternoon on Kaioo Drive and according to the Honolulu Fire Department Investigator, its origin was on the first-floor unit.

A fatal fire breaks out in a apartment on Kaioo Drive in Waikiki, Hawaii on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023.

HFD said the cause of the fire was due to arcing from an extension cord.

Unfortunately, two people died in the second-story unit. Two other occupants were also injured from the fire.

According to HFD, smoke detectors were present but residents and witnesses told them they did not hear not hear any audible activation.

The damage estimate is $1,216,000 to the property and $84,000 in contents.