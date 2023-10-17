HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is working to put out a brush fire in Kapolei on Tuesday night.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Firefighters were called to the scene on Corregidor and Badoeng Strait streets at around 7:20 p.m.

As of 8:53 p.m., four acres have since burned however, HFD said no buildings are threaten at this time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Honolulu Police Department have not enforced any road closures.