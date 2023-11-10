HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they are at the scene of a boat fire at the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor.

According to HFD, the first call came just after 3:30 a.m.

HFD said that when crews arrived on the scene, the boat was fully engulfed in flames.

But firefighting personnel was able to get the blaze under control in less than a half hour.

They reported that there no injuries to human life.

Officials also said that a fire investigator is making their way to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

KHON2 will check in with HFD throughout the morning to bring you any updates.